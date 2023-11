Updated on: November 30, 2023 12:19 IST

Youngest state braces for a thrilling fight for assembly

Telangana, India's newest state, is gearing up for elections on November 30 after intense campaigning by the BJP, BRS, and Congress. This election is poised to be Telangana's most challenging since its establishment in 2014, featuring leaders like PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and BRS leader KCR.