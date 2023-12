Updated on: December 20, 2023 22:46 IST

Year Ender 2023: Before 2024, These politicians made headlines in 2023

Year 2023 is a guest for just a few days. And as soon as December ends, we all will enter 2024. As you must be knowing how special the year 2024 is for the politics of our country. This will be the year when we all will decide the fate of our country by voting. This will be the year of general elect