World will witness the first solar eclipse of 2021

The world will witness the first solar eclipse of 2021 on June 10 (Thursday). The annular solar eclipse will be visible only in some parts of India. The northeastern states will be able to witness the surya grahan before the sunset. It is a partial eclipse when a ring of fire appears in the sky. While people can enjoy the lunar eclipse with the naked eye, it is advised to never witness a solar eclipse with bare eyes. Protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector or a telescope are advised to be used to safely witness the phenomenon.