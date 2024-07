Updated on: July 10, 2024 14:40 IST

When Gambhir Expresses Interest in Coaching India: I'd love to coach India'

A month ago at an event at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi Gautam Gambhir expressed his desire to coach the Indian Cricket team on June 02. Answering a student’s question, he joyfully said that he would love to coach India and there is no bigger honour than coaching the national team. Watch to know more!