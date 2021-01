Watch: 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony performed at Attari-Wagah border

On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, Beating the Retreat ceremony was organised at the Attari-Wagah border on January 26 in Punjab. Amritsar Indian Institute of Management (IIM) students performed dance at the ceremony. Lesser number of people was witnessed at Attari-Wagah border due to COVID-19 pandemic.