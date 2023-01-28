Saturday, January 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Swami Prasad Maurya meets Akhilesh Yadav amid Ramcharitmanas remarks row

News Videos

Updated on: January 28, 2023 19:09 IST

Swami Prasad Maurya meets Akhilesh Yadav amid Ramcharitmanas remarks row

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January (ANI): Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya met the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the Party office on Saturday amid row over his remarks on Ramacharitmanas.
news Akhilesh Yadav samajwad party

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News