Surveillance to be intensified in containment zones in NOIDA: DM

In the view of rising COVID-19 cases and the new guidelines, Uttar Pradesh's GautamBuddha Nagar DM Suhas LY on April 04 said that surveillance is to be intensified in containment zones. "The surveillance is to be intensified in containment zones. After 1 COVID case on a floor of multi-storey building, entire floor would be declared containment zone. If more than 1 floor comes under scrutiny, building to be turned containment zone," said DM Suhas LY.