Updated on: September 19, 2022 12:41 IST

सामान लेकर कैंपस छोड़ रहे है Chandigarh University के छात्र, इस संगीन घटना का कौन है मास्टरमाइंड

Punjab news: A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University on Saturday night after a girl student from the university was caught by care taker making videos of 60 other girls. Another student from the university allegedly posted the videos online. Soon after this, a huge uproar was seen against the university management. Police reached the spot after they were informed about the case. As per the initial probe, the matter appears to be of sharing inappropriate videos on social media, said police officers. A girl was admitted to the hospital after the incident. They said one of the students fainted during the protests and was hence taken to the hospital.