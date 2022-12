Updated on: December 29, 2022 9:13 IST

Tragic Incident in Chandrababu Roadshow: Stampede at former CM Chandra Babu Naidu's meeting in Kandukur

Tragic Incident in Chandrababu Roadshow: There was a stampede in the meeting of former CM Chandra Babu Naidu in Kandukur, Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of supporters were present in the road show. There was a drain there. People fell in this drain. 7 people died in this accident.