Updated on: August 12, 2021 11:00 IST

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut defends opposition act of disrupting the Monsoon session of Parliament

The security marshals were called in yesterday during the passage of the insurance amendment bill to privatise general insurance companies in the Rajya Sabha. Do you want to scare us? Today we will be meeting in Kharge Ji's chamber and decide what to do: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut