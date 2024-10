Updated on: October 10, 2024 10:29 IST

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Mortal remains of Ratan Tata brought to his residence in Mumbai's Colaba

The mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata were brought to his residence in Colaba on October 10, following his death at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a pivotal figure in one of India's largest conglomerates, passed away at the age of 86