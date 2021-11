Published on: November 21, 2021 17:20 IST

Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: 15 MLAs take oath in CM Gehlot-led Congress govt

A total of 15 MLAs took oath under the Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle. A list of all 15 MLAs was shared by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who also said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. According to the details, Congress leader Sachin Pilot's 'loyalists' MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle.