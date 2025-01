Updated on: January 04, 2025 11:41 IST

Prashant Kishor sends out strong message to Nitish Kumar says, "Sarkar Ko Jhukaya Jayega"

Prashant Kishor continued indefinite fast until Bihar govt meets demands of protesting BPSC students. He highlighted the bigger corruption issues in exams, including seat selling allegations like the DSP post being sold for Rs 1.5 cr.