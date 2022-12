Updated on: December 30, 2022 16:16 IST

PM Modi's mother Hiraba passes away at the age of 100 after being hospitalised for the past two days

PM Modi's mother Hiraben passed away today at the age of 100. In a tweet, PM wrote that 'a glorious century rests at the feet of God I have always felt the trinity in mother, which includes the journey of an ascetic, a symbol of a selfless karma yogi and a life committed to values'.