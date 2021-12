Updated on: December 30, 2021 7:20 IST

PM Modi on Uttarakhand tour today, to inaugurate and begin 23 development projects worth 17500 crores

PM Modi is on his Uttarakhand tour today, While the Prime Minister will be addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, he will also begin and inaugurate numerous development projects worth 17500 crores in the state ahead of polls next year.