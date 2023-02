Updated on: February 12, 2023 0:09 IST

Paper Leak: Why is rigging not stopping in government exams? Why are papers leaking continuously?

In protest against the paper leak cases, a large number of youths are taking to the streets demanding a CBI inquiry into these cases. After the police lathicharge on the people protesting in Dehradun, there was a lot of stone pelting. So why are the youth so agitated?