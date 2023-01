Updated on: January 02, 2023 21:48 IST

Muqabla: 4 civilians dead, 10 others injured in terror attack in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir

At least 4 civilians were killed while 10 others injured after two terrorists opened fire in Rajouri's Dangri area, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the upper Dangri village in three houses that were separated by around 50 metres from each other.