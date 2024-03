Updated on: March 13, 2024 15:19 IST

Lakshya Sen to begin All England Open Badminton Championships campaign | Sports Wrap

Mumbai have set a daunting total for Vidarbha to win the Ranji Trophy 2024 title. . On the other hand, Vikram Partap Singh scored a splendid hat-trick to help Mumbai beat NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.