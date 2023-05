Updated on: May 29, 2023 9:39 IST

IPL Final 2023: Rain delays toss in IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

The IPL final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad got rained on. The final match of IPL could not be played due to incessant rains in Ahmedabad on Sunday, now this evening there will be a clash between the two teams for the IPL trophy.