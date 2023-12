Updated on: December 05, 2023 13:48 IST

India-US ties proofed against political change: Jaishankar amid ‘kill Pannun’ case in Washington

Days after plot to kill Khalistani Pannun was foiled by the US, EAM S Jaishankar talked about the strength of India-US relations. He highlighted how five Presidents changed in the USA since the year 2000 but the bilateral relations remained solid.