Updated on: December 12, 2023 14:10 IST

Horoscope Today, December 12: Know Your Zodiac Based Predictions | Astrology

Today is the new moon day of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Amavasya Tithi today, the whole day, the whole night, tomorrow at 5:02 am. Will last till Today is the Amavasya of bathing, donation, Shraddha, etc. Also, Dhriti Yoga will last till 6:51 pm today.