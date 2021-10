Published on: October 17, 2021 16:49 IST

Ground Report | Yogi vs Akhilesh vs Owaisi ahead of polls in UP!

Sunday was filled with numerous political remarks in UP ahead of the 2022 polls. While CM Yogi in his statement disclosed the fact that crime rates have reduced in the state, Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM Chief Owaisi slammed the Yogi government in their respective rallies.