Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Godse Row: Police used water cannon on DYFI protesters seeking action against NIT Calicut professor

News Videos

Updated on: February 08, 2024 15:12 IST

Godse Row: Police used water cannon on DYFI protesters seeking action against NIT Calicut professor

Police used water cannons to disperse Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protestors who marched towards NIT Calicut.
Godse Row Calicut

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Latest News

Advertisement