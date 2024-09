Updated on: September 08, 2024 17:16 IST

Georgia Meloni Supports President Zelenskyy, Highlights India's Role in Russia-Ukraine War

Days after PM Modi's Kyiv tour, Italy PM Georgia Meloni met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said that she ‘believes India can play a role in resolving the Russia-conflict'. Watch to know more!