Updated on: November 23, 2023 11:20 IST

G20 Virtual Summit: PM Modi welcomes release of hostages in Gaza, says civilian deaths 'condemnable'

PM Modi said that insecurity and instability in West Asia is a matter of concern for all countries in the forum. This comes after Qatari mediators negotiated a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in exchange for 50 hostages.#narendramodi #g20summit #indiatvnews