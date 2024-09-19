'Hezbollah will pay increasing price': Israel after two of its soldiers killed in strikes near Lebanon border

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli citizen rushing towards bunker after air raid siren

Israel will keep up military action against Lebanese Hezbollah, though the new phase of fighting does include significant risks, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday. "In the new phase of the war, there are significant opportunities but also significant risks. Hezbollah feels that it is being persecuted and the sequence of military actions will continue," Gallant said in a statement. "Our goal is to ensure the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. As time goes by, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price," Gallant said.

The statement from Israel came after two of its soldiers were killed in the latest Hezbollah strikes across the Lebanon border.