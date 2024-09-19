China's Wuhan market was epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak, new study provides concrete evidence

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS China's Wuhan market was the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak, new study provides concrete evidence

New research in the history of the emergence of COVID-19 suggested that the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, could be the source of the virus. Scientists had taken samples from the market, analysed the genetic code, and proved that the virus had passed from animals to humans.

Market identified as epicenter

The study, which was published Thursday in the journal Cell, involved swab samples taken from the market, said raccoon dogs and other vulnerable animals were in areas where the virus density was high. However, the fact that the researchers could not conclusively determine that the animals were infected, the genetic profile, is quite a pointer to an animal-borne illness.

Timeline and Evolution of the Virus

This study added to the empirical literature's idea that the pandemic originated from the wildlife trade interface. The study's evaluation of the COVID-19 virus revealed that the virus started its circulation between mid-November and mid-December 2019, and both major lineages of the virus were identified in market samples.

Accumulating Evidence of Animal Spillover

These analyses refute the lab leak hypothesis and underscore the necessity of responding to the new threats of species intermediaries assembling in wet markets. This is the case since the wildlife trade, even with enhanced laboratory precautions, poses a high risk of generating new infections that cause future pandemics.

Thus, this specific research sheds light on the fact that the Huanan Seafood Market contributed to the early transmission of COVID-19 and underlined the necessity of controlling the wildlife markets to avert such crises in the future.

