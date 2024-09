Updated on: September 13, 2024 22:51 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after 177 days

After about 177 days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail this evening on Friday. Supreme Court granted him bail earlier in the day. Kejriwal said that jail couldn't weaken his indobitable spirit and his courage has increased 100 times more than ever before.