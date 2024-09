Updated on: September 11, 2024 18:23 IST

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta passes away

Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta, tragically passed away on Wednesday, in a suspected suicide incident. On the other hand, SRK reacts as Rana Daggubati rubs his feet and says 'We're South Indian, this is how we do it'