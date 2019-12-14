Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
Fire breaks out in West Delhi's Mundka area; rescue operation underway

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 7:40 IST ]

A massive fire broke out at a furniture factory in Delhi's Mundka area on early Saturday. 10 fire tenders have rushed to spot. The rescue operation is underway. The casualties from the incident are yet to certain.

