Fire breaks out in Delhi's Mundka

A massive fire broke out at a furniture factory in Delhi's Mundka area on early Saturday. The spot is near to the Mundka metro railway station in West Delhi. A call about the blaze was received at around 5 am.

At least 20 fire tenders have rushed to spot. The rescue operation is underway. According to the PTI report, no casualty was reported yet but the fire had spread to a bulb factory located opposite to the plywood factory.

Last week, Delhi witnessed its one of the deadliest fire incident at Anaj Mandi that killed 43 people.

In the incident, a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units and officials found that it was packed with combustible material and had just one door, virtually making it a "fire trap".

More details awaited...

