  5. Fire breaks out in the same building at Anaj Mandi where 43 people lost their lives

Fire breaks out in the same building at Anaj Mandi where 43 people lost their lives

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 09, 2019 10:18 IST ]

Smoke seen emanating from 3rd floor of Delhi factory that had caught fire on Sunday. The incident had claimed the lives of 43 people, while many are still receiving treatment for burn injuries. A team of fire tenders has rushed to the spot.

