Muqabala: Bulldozer Action On Changur Baba's Properties In Balrampur ATS took Changur Baba, who was running a conversion racket in UP, into its custody.. ED has also entered the investigation in this case.. ED has asked for a copy of FIR from ATS in this case.. Changur Baba had received funding of about 100 crore rupees from abroad.. and ED can now investigate from t