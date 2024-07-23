Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
  5. Economic Survey: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi says Completely beyond ground realities

Updated on: July 23, 2024 8:49 IST

Economic Survey: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi says Completely beyond ground realities

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi addressed a Press Conference in the National Capital where he reacted to the Economic Survey published by the Government of India and called the survey completely beyond the ground realities. Watch to know more!

