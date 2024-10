Updated on: October 25, 2024 19:03 IST

E. Coli Outbreak: McDonald's removes Onions, expert predicts more cases

McDonald's MCD.N scrambled on ocober 24 to contain the damage from an E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder burgers that has killed one person and sickened nearly 50 others, as it pulled the menu item from restaurants across a dozen states. Watch to know more!