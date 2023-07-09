Sunday, July 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi Heavy Rain: Capital sees the highest rainfall in a day in at least 41 years, roads still waterlogged

News Videos

Updated on: July 09, 2023 19:23 IST

Delhi Heavy Rain: Capital sees the highest rainfall in a day in at least 41 years, roads still waterlogged

Delhi Heavy Rain: The rain has broken records in Delhi and NCR as well….The roads from Delhi to Gurugram have become an ocean. See our report where roads have become rivers in Delhi too...
Delhi Rains Rains In Delhi Ncr Delhi Ncr Rain Heavy Rain In Delhi Ncr Delhi Ncr Weather Rain In Delhi Ncr Rains In Delhi Heavy Rains In Delhi Delhi Ra

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News