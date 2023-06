Updated on: June 15, 2023 23:58 IST

Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall Process: High Tides Hit Gujarat Coastal Areas As Storm Makes Landfall, Wind Speed to Weaken by Midnight

Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall Process: According to the Meteorological Department, at the time when the center point of the storm will hit the coast of Gujarat, the wind speed can be up to 150 kilometers per hour, which means the situation can be even worse. ..