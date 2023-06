Updated on: June 15, 2023 23:56 IST

Cyclone Biparjoy IMD Update: Biporjoy landfall process begins, storm will continue till midnight

Cyclone Biparjoy IMD Update: Big news is coming at this time regarding Biparjoy storm.. DG of Meteorological Department Mrityujaya Mohapatra has said that Biparjoy storm is in its most dangerous form at the moment. Stormy winds are blowing at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour… There is a possibilit