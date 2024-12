Updated on: December 30, 2024 14:31 IST

BPSC aspirants continue protests in Bihar, share disturbing police confrontation

Protesters in Patna reacted to police brutality during the BPSC protest on December 30. The police used lathi charges and water cannons to disperse the aspirants gathered at Gandhi Maidan, who were demanding a re-examination for the 70th BPSC prelims.