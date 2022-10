Updated on: October 03, 2022 13:32 IST

Bomb Threat on Iran-China Passenger Plane | IAF Scrambles Sukhoi Fighter Jets | India TV LIVE

Indian Air Force jets were scrambled on Monday after reports came about a ‘bomb threat’ onboard China-bound Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace, said sources. The plane is now moving towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane, added sources.The report about the possibility of a bomb on board came from security agencies in Delhi which triggered an alert. Subsequently, the permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi. #iran #iranianplane #bombthreat #latestnews #breakingnews #indiatv