  5. BJP-Shiv Sena MLAs clash in Maharashtra assembly over farmers issue

BJP-Shiv Sena MLAs clash in Maharashtra assembly over farmers issue

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 13:10 IST ]
During the winter session in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, BJP-Shiv Sena MLAs came face to face over farmers issue and there was a slight clash between them.
