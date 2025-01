Updated on: January 11, 2025 17:22 IST

Avimukteshwaranand slams Aazad Samaj Party MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad for his comment on Mahakumbh

Jagadguru Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj responded to MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Maha Kumbh 2025 comments, expressing disappointment and confusion. He questioned Aazad's implication, emphasizing that attending Maha Kumbh comes from belief and happiness, not sin.