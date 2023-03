Updated on: March 26, 2023 22:08 IST

Atique Ahmed Route: 1300 km distance to be covered in 36 hours by road journey

Ateeq Ahmed will be brought to UP by road… The legal process has been completed to bring Ateeq to UP.. Verdict is to come on March 28 in Umesh Pal kidnapping case and Ateeq Ahmed is the main accused in this case…