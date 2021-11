Published on: November 19, 2021 19:28 IST

Kurukshetra: Politics over farm laws continues even after their repeal

Today Prime Minister Modi announced the repeal of all three farm laws. This is the first time in the history of India that the government had to bow down to the demands of the farmers. However, the politics on this issue is still far from over. Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.