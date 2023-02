Updated on: February 15, 2023 22:26 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: What is the 'Muslim plan' of Modi's opponents for 2024?

The opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are directly studying A To M. Now who is Mr. A and what is the role of M in this new political game? Today we will talk about this in detail. You must be hearing time and again that Modi's party has already started fighting elections.