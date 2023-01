Updated on: January 27, 2023 21:59 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Today PM Modi talked about winning 350 seats; Know how | 2024 Loksabha Election

2024 Loksabha Election: Today, for the first time the Prime Minister has talked about winning 350 seats in 2024 Lok sabha election. Winning 350 seats in 2024 means winning the election with almost two-thirds majority.