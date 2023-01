Updated on: January 02, 2023 22:06 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: SC upheld the decision of the government on Demonetisation | PM Modi

The Supreme Court on Monday junked a batch of 58 pleas challenging the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations. The apex court upheld the decision of the Central government to ban currencies.