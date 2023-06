Updated on: June 27, 2023 22:22 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: 'How country will progress with two laws': PM Modi invokes UCC in poll-bound MP

PM Narendra Modi emphasised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while interacting with the booth workers of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. "Ek ghar me do kanoon nahi chalega (Two laws in a house is not acceptable)," PM Modi asserted.