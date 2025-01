Updated on: January 31, 2025 23:12 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Delhi elections started changing with PM Modi's arrival?

After just 108 hours from now, elections will begin in Delhi. Political stalwarts like PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Nitin Gadkari, Naib Singh Saini, Manoj Tiwari and Pushkar Singh Dhami have picked up the campaigning task. PM Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Aa