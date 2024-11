Updated on: November 24, 2024 22:52 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: 20 Maulanas are waging war against Modi Yogi!

12 hours before the result of UP by-election, a show of strength was done in Sambhal... 12 hours after the result, stone pelting took place... bullets were fired... 3 people died... the investigation of the Sambhal riot has just begun... and Samajwadi Party called it the after effect of Kundarki